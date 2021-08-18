New Market Daily Weather Forecast
NEW MARKET, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
