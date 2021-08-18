Cancel
Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 6 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bV7ywel00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

