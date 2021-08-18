Cancel
Imlay, NV

Wednesday sun alert in Imlay — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Imlay News Alert
Imlay News Alert
 6 days ago

(IMLAY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Imlay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Imlay:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bV7ypTg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Imlay News Alert

Imlay News Alert

Imlay, NV
With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

