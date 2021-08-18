Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiting, KS

Sun forecast for Whiting — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Whiting Updates
Whiting Updates
 6 days ago

(WHITING, KS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Whiting, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whiting:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bV7ym4j00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Whiting Updates

Whiting Updates

Whiting, KS
12
Followers
195
Post
333
Views
ABOUT

With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiting, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Roseboro, NCPosted by
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Roseboro

(ROSEBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roseboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cynthiana, KYPosted by
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Cynthiana — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CYNTHIANA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cynthiana. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Maiden, NCPosted by
Maiden (NC) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Maiden — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MAIDEN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maiden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy