Paisley Daily Weather Forecast

PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



