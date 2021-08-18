Butte Daily Weather Forecast

BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



