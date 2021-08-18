Butte Daily Weather Forecast
BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
