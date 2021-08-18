Cancel
Winifred, MT

Winifred Daily Weather Forecast

Winifred Updates
 6 days ago

WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bV7yhf600

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Winifred Updates

Winifred Updates

Winifred, MT
