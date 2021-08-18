Winifred Daily Weather Forecast
WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
