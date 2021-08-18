Cancel
New Leipzig, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Leipzig

New Leipzig Daily
 6 days ago

NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bV7yfte00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Leipzig, ND
With New Leipzig Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

