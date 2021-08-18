Weather Forecast For Michigan

MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.