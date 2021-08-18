Weather Forecast For Michigan
MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0