Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jayton, TX

Jayton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jayton Post
Jayton Post
 6 days ago

JAYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bV7yWtz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Jayton Post

Jayton Post

Jayton, TX
2
Followers
119
Post
81
Views
ABOUT

With Jayton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jayton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy