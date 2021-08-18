Capay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
