Winnett, MT

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Winnett

Winnett Journal
 6 days ago

(WINNETT, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Winnett, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winnett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7yU8X00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

