Weather Forecast For Briggsdale
BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
