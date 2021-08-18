Weather Forecast For Briggsdale

BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.