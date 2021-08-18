Cancel
Briggsdale, CO

Weather Forecast For Briggsdale

Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bV7ySN500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

