Daily Weather Forecast For La Barge

LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 35 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.