Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powers, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Powers

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 6 days ago

POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bV7yNCg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Powers Today

Powers Today

Powers, OR
8
Followers
195
Post
757
Views
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powers, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy