Paris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PARIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



