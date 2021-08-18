Paris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PARIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
