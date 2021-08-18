Cancel
Grand Portage, MN

Grand Portage Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grand Portage News Watch
 6 days ago

GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7yCUh00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Portage, MN
With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

