Delmita Weather Forecast
DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 79 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 76 °F
- 2 to 16 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- 2 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
