Delmita Weather Forecast

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 79 °F 9 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 76 °F 2 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 98 °F, low 76 °F 2 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



