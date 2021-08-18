Cancel
Delmita, TX

Delmita Weather Forecast

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bV7y9vl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 79 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

