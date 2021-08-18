Petrolia Weather Forecast
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 44 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
