Kadoka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
