Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath, IL

Weather Forecast For Bath

Posted by 
Bath Post
Bath Post
 6 days ago

BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7xtyN00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bath Post

Bath Post

Bath, IL
9
Followers
197
Post
230
Views
ABOUT

With Bath Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy