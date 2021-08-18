Cancel
Crescent, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent

Posted by 
Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 6 days ago

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bV7xony00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crescent Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

