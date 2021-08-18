4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 69 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
