4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 69 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



