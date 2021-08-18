Cancel
Manila, UT

Manila Weather Forecast

Manila Daily
 6 days ago

MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bV7xm2W00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

