Manila Weather Forecast
MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
