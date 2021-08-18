Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bliss, ID

Weather Forecast For Bliss

Posted by 
Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 6 days ago

BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bV7xl9n00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 1 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
8
Followers
206
Post
688
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bliss, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy