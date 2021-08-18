Weather Forecast For Rockland
ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0