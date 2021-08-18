Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland, ID

Weather Forecast For Rockland

Posted by 
Rockland Dispatch
Rockland Dispatch
 6 days ago

ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bV7xaRo00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rockland Dispatch

Rockland Dispatch

Rockland, ID
13
Followers
186
Post
477
Views
ABOUT

With Rockland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy