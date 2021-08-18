4-Day Weather Forecast For Beverly

BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



