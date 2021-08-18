Cancel
Beverly, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Beverly

Beverly Daily
 6 days ago

BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bV7xMHk00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

