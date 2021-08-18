4-Day Weather Forecast For Beverly
BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
