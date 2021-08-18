Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effie, MN

Weather Forecast For Effie

Posted by 
Effie Post
Effie Post
 6 days ago

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anWcn_0bV7xKWI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Effie Post

Effie Post

Effie, MN
10
Followers
160
Post
184
Views
ABOUT

With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effie, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy