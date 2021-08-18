Weather Forecast For Baileyville
BAILEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
