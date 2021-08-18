Cancel
Kelliher, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Kelliher

Posted by 
Kelliher Digest
Kelliher Digest
 6 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kelliher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kelliher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKigE_0bV7xGzO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kelliher Digest

Kelliher Digest

Kelliher, MN
