Flasher, ND

Flasher Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 6 days ago

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7xAh200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

