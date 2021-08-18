Flasher Weather Forecast
FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
