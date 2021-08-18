Cancel
Metaline Falls, WA

Metaline Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Metaline Falls Dispatch
Metaline Falls Dispatch
 6 days ago

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bV7x9tY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

