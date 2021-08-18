Metaline Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
