Vaughn, NM

Rainy forecast for Vaughn? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Vaughn Journal
Vaughn Journal
 6 days ago

(VAUGHN, NM) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Vaughn, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vaughn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bV7x5Me00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vaughn Journal

Vaughn Journal

Vaughn, NM
With Vaughn Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

