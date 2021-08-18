Cancel
Austin, NV

Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Austin News Beat
Austin News Beat
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bV7x4Tv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

