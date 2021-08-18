Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
