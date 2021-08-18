Cancel
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary's County Innovation District Moves Forward With New AeroPark Identity

By St. Mary's County Government
Bay Net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. - During their Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, meeting, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County received a briefing from the Departments of Economic Development and the Public Works & Transportation. The Commissioners heard how the St Mary’s County Innovation District Master Plan would move forward with the implementation of a new brand identity. The AeroPark Innovation District name and logo design were featured during the presentation.

