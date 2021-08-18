Are IRA Contributions Pre-Tax?

There are many ways to save for retirement, but one of the best is to get an individual retirement account (IRA). These are especially useful if you don’t have access to a workplace retirement account, like a 401(k) or 403(b). An IRA is essentially a shell into which you deposit and invest money for the purpose of growing your retirement savings. Workplace retirement accounts are generally filled with pre-tax money. But with IRAs, this tax question depends on which type of IRA you decide to open. For help managing your retirement plans, consider working with a local financial advisor.