Mexican Hat, UT

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Mexican Hat News Watch
 6 days ago

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mexican Hat Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mexican Hat:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bV7wz5g00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mexican Hat, UT
ABOUT

With Mexican Hat News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

