Weather Forecast For Geneseo
GENESEO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
