Geneseo, KS

Weather Forecast For Geneseo

Geneseo Digest
 6 days ago

GENESEO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bV7wvYm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

