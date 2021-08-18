A rainy Wednesday in Wamsutter — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(WAMSUTTER, WY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wamsutter Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wamsutter:
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0