Miles, IA

Weather Forecast For Miles

Posted by 
Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 6 days ago

MILES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bV7wnkC00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

