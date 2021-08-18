North San Juan Daily Weather Forecast
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0