A woman accused of harassing her Shoreline neighbors was arrested Wednesday for vehicular assault and for violating a no-contact order. Jan Myers, who was charged in April for a hate crime involving her neighbors, is in King County Jail on $10,000 bail. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked that Myers be held on $25,000 bail, arguing that she is a danger to the community and she is in the midst of a hate crime case involving the fearful victim.