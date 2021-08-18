Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
