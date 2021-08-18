Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida tax revenues get $2.6 billion boost

By News Service of Florida
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELRWI_0bV7waGl00
Florida Capitol building in Tallahassee. [ NEWS-JOURNAL ARCHIVES | The Daytona Beach News-Journal ]

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers will have an additional $2.6 billion to play with in general revenue taxes, along with nearly $6 billion in unspent federal coronavirus stimulus money, as they begin to piece together an election-year budget.

While acknowledging uncertainty about the effects of the delta variant of the coronavirus on the economy, a state panel on Tuesday boosted estimates of general revenue tax collections for the current fiscal year and the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The estimates include new sales tax collections from out-of-state online retailers and money from a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe — both issues that passed the Legislature this year.

Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, said the state’s economy during the past quarter has been “kind of hyper-charged,” returning to what could be considered a pre-pandemic normal in April, three months ahead of schedule.

“The picture has been evolving a lot, including the reaction to the stimulus dollars was much stronger and much quicker than people expected it to be,” said Baker, referring to federal spending that poured money into the economy.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said it’s “always good to have positive news,” but he remained cautious about the new estimates because of the delta variant and current unemployment levels. The delta variant in recent weeks has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Lawmakers will draw up the 2022-2023 budget during a session that starts in January, before heading home to prepare for the November 2022 elections.

“We are still a pretty long way away from the bulk of the work in preparing a budget for fiscal year 2022-23, and history tells us that a lot can change between now and then, but still I think we have reason to be optimistic that our economy will continue this strong rebound,” Simpson said in a statement.

Simpson noted Tuesday’s numbers will be used in putting together what is known as a “Long Range Financial Outlook” that helps guide legislative budget decisions. The outlook will be finalized before pre-session committee meetings begin in September.

A panel of economists known as the Revenue Estimating Conference meets periodically during the year to update estimates of general revenue, a key source of money for schools, health programs and prisons.

Tuesday’s boost in the estimates came after what some considered conservative forecasts as the state grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Maybe too conservative,” said Holger Ciupalo, policy coordinator for the governor’s Office of Policy and Budget.

Still, economists anticipate an eventual slowing, but not a reversing, of the current economic direction.

“We know people had more money to spend on goods, because they weren’t able to spend on services,” Baker said of spending habits at the start of the pandemic. “The big challenge for us today was trying to figure out over the course of this year is, when does that shift back to normal occur and how smooth will that be?”

Baker noted national retail sales are up about 9.5 percent from a year ago, yet the National Retail Federation on Tuesday reported numbers were down 1.1 percent in July from June. The industry group pointed to retailers facing supply-chain disruptions and consumers shifting some spending from goods to activities like dining out and traveling.

The new forecast increased by about $1.4 billion estimated revenue for the current fiscal year, which will end June 30. It also increased the revenue projection for the 2022-2023 fiscal year by about $1.2 billion.

The state, however, also faces cautionary issues such as increasing numbers of people enrolled in the Medicaid program, the resurgence of COVID-19 because of the delta variant and a tourism industry that is heavily reliant on U.S. travelers while awaiting a return of international visitors.

“You don’t know if (the delta variant) is going to cause more budget amendments, that would reduce how much money is available in the (financial) outlook,” Baker said. “We don’t know how bad it will be or how long it will last, so, we don’t know how people will respond. There’s some belief that a number of people are already going back to their online shopping behaviors.”

A year ago, as Florida was still in the second phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ economic recovery effort amid the pandemic, economists reduced general revenue estimates by nearly $5.42 billion. By December, about $2.1 billion was added back into the forecast. In April, another $2 billion was added to the forecast.

A summary from the economists Tuesday noted that the revisions put overall estimated general-revenue collections above pre-pandemic forecasts by about $1.2 billion for this fiscal year and $1.2 billion for next year. About half of the difference is attributed to revenues from the new Seminole gambling deal and online sales-tax dollars, the summary said.

By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Legislature#Tax Revenues#The Seminole Tribe#Senate#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Related
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Medicaid plans offer incentives to boost vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE — As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the state and brings a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, managed-care plans that serve hundreds of thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries are offering incentives to get people vaccinated. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not provide to The News Service of...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Against the trend, some Florida school districts keep masks optional

As more Florida school districts adopted mask mandates without opt-out provisions, one bucked the trend after hearing hours of public commentary. It did so as a court case considering whether the governor’s invocation of the state’s new parental rights law was appropriate continued for a second day. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas School Board rejects change to student mask rule

The Pinellas County School Board on Tuesday cut short any further discussion of a mask mandate for students and staff, narrowly rejecting a proposal to meet on the topic. The vote put Pinellas on a different path from other large districts around the state, including neighboring Hillsborough County, who have voted in recent days to challenge the state’s ban on school mask mandates.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s school mask mandates grow amid court challenge to DeSantis order

Florida’s school mask debate raged on for another day, in court and also in school board hearing rooms. One additional school district decided to impose a more stringent mask mandate, bringing the total to eight, with more possible today. That could include Pinellas County, where at least one board member plans to demand a special session to consider a stricter mask mandate. Get the latest on that story and more Florida education news in today’s roundup.
EconomyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Seeking Top Tampa Bay Workplace nominations in a time of change

The pandemic has prompted many workers to take stock in their career choices. As COVID-19 took hold nearly 18-months ago, some saw what they thought was stable employment evaporate overnight. Others began to question whether the grief they get from rude customers was worth the modest wages, and frankly the risk to their health, both mental and physical.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

More Florida school districts defy state on masks despite financial threats

The pressure keeps ratcheting up in Florida’s school mask battle, as more districts moved to defy the state’s ban on mandates without opt-out clauses even as the Department of Education began to impose penalties. Attention today returns to a Tallahassee courtroom, where Judge John Cooper is set to open a trial on whether the state has overstepped its authority, as alleged by some parents. You can watch here starting at 9:30 a.m. Also today, a couple more districts will discuss going against the state’s directives. Read on for more about what’s happened so far, and other Florida education news.
HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Somebody pays the cost of monoclonal antibody treatments | Letters

Gov. DeSantis announces local antibody treatment sites | Aug. 20. Monoclonal antibody treatments are not free. They are bought and paid for by the federal government, with our tax dollars. The facilities that are used are paid for by someone, most likely our insurance or tax dollars. The staff in those facilities do not work for free. Someone has to pay them, in the end, probably taxpayers. None of those things are “free.” When Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly says they are “free,” someone should ask him who is bearing the costs for the staff and the facilities? He should be held accountable. We deserve to know the price — and who is paying it.
Broward County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Broward County teachers did die of COVID-19, despite claims otherwise

A CNN report on Aug. 13 stated that in a 24-hour span, four Broward County schoolteachers had died from COVID-19 and at least three of them were unvaccinated. The Broward Teachers Union later corrected the announcement that served as the basis of the report, saying it was three teachers and that the fourth person was actually a Broward County Public Schools graduate who interacted heavily with the school district due to the nature of their job.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Cybersecurity company ReliaQuest relocating HQ to Water Street Tampa

Tampa cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest is on the move. Soon, it’ll be Water Street Tampa’s biggest corporate tenant. The company, which has five offices in the United States and Europe, has signed a lease for 120,000 square feet in Thousand and One, the downtown Tampa development’s new office tower. That’s just across Garrison Channel from its current home on Harbour Island.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Vaccination rates low among Tampa Bay cops, emergency medical workers

In late July, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri sent an email to his 2,900 employees imploring them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hospitals and emergency medical systems are overwhelmed with the surge of the delta variant, Gualtieri wrote. The vaccine is abundant yet “too many people who work here are not getting it and show up to work here every day exposing others to infection.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy