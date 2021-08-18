Cancel
Dell City, TX

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Dell City News Beat
Dell City News Beat
 6 days ago

(DELL CITY, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dell City Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dell City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bV7wZKu00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dell City, TX
