Atlantic Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
