Atlantic Weather Forecast

ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 76 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.