Atlantic, VA

Atlantic Weather Forecast

Atlantic Dispatch
 6 days ago

ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV7wQON00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

