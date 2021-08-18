4-Day Weather Forecast For San Simeon

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 60 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



