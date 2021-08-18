Cancel
San Simeon, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Simeon

Posted by 
 6 days ago

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bV7wOs900

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

