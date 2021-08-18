4-Day Weather Forecast For San Simeon
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0