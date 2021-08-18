Flagler Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLAGLER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0