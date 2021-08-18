Baggs Weather Forecast

BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



