Baggs Weather Forecast
BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
