Baggs, WY

Baggs Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baggs Daily
 6 days ago

BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV7wJSW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Baggs Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

