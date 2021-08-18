Daily Weather Forecast For Culbertson

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



