Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culbertson, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Culbertson

Posted by 
Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
 6 days ago

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bV7wHh400

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Culbertson Times

Culbertson Times

Culbertson, MT
9
Followers
216
Post
435
Views
ABOUT

With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Culbertson, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy