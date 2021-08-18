Daily Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
