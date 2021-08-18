Cancel
Buffalo, SD

Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Buffalo Bulletin
 6 days ago

BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7wGoL00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Buffalo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

