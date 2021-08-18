Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



