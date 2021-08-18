Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0